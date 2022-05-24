A salmonella outbreak linked to Jif brand peanut butter has resulted in 14 illnesses and two hospitalizations across 12 states, according to the CDC.

A recall notice includes nearly 50 sizes and types of peanut butter, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced-fat versions.

The Jif brand peanut butter was sold at stores nationwide. The recalled products have lot code numbers between 1274425 and 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first seven numbers listed on the back of the label.

The CDC recommends throwing away the peanut butter and not eating any recalled products.

“This product has a very long shelf life, so be sure to check any Jif peanut butter you have at home to make sure it has not been recalled,” the CDC wrote.

The 14 illnesses were recorded between Feb. 17 and May 1. Georgia and Texas have both reported two cases, and one case has been identified each in Arkansas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington.

The sick people range in age from less than 1 year to 85 years, with a median age of 56, according to CDC investigation details. No deaths have been reported.

Consumers should contact a doctor if they have any salmonella-like symptoms after eating peanut butter. Symptoms include diarrhea for more than 3 days that doesn’t improve, a fever higher than 102 F, bloody diarrhea, frequent vomiting that stops you from drinking liquids, and signs of dehydration such as infrequent urination and dry mouth.

What to Know About Salmonella

It's a type of bacteria that can make you sick. It infects about 1.35 million people in the U.S. every year. Salmonella can be quite serious, especially for those who are very old, very young, or already sick. The illness sends thousands of people to the hospital each year. Sometimes it's life-threatening.

How You Get It From Food

You most often get salmonella when you eat or drink something that has the bacteria in it. It's more common in food that comes from animals, like eggs, beef, and poultry. But soil or water can contaminate fruits and vegetables, too. You also can move the bacteria from one food to another with your hands or with knives, boards, platters, and other kitchen tools. You can get an infection if you don't cook certain foods well enough.

Symptoms

You typically get diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. You also may have headache, nausea, and vomiting. Symptoms usually begin 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4-7 days. You usually feel better in about a week, though it can take a few months for your bowel movements to return to normal. Sometimes infections spread to your blood, bones, joints, brain, or nervous system and cause long-term symptoms affecting those areas.

When to Call the Doctor

Check with your doctor if you notice:

Blood in your bowel movement

Diarrhea with a fever of more than 102 F

Diarrhea that doesn't get better after 3 days

Dehydration signs like dry mouth, low amounts of urine, and feeling dizzy when you stand

Vomiting so much that it's hard to stay hydrated

Treatment

If you're otherwise healthy, plenty of fluids and lots of rest are often all you need to make a full recovery within a week. But sometimes diarrhea is so bad you might need to go to the hospital for IV fluids and other treatment. You may need to call your doctor to rule out other problems if you have many symptoms and you're not sure that salmonella is the cause.

Symptoms usually start from 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing salmonella bacteria. Most people recover without treatment in 4 to 7 days, but some people may have more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization, especially children under age 5, adults over age 65, and people with a weakened immune system.

The CDC and FDA are investigating the outbreak, which is linked to Jif products produced at the J. M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, KY.