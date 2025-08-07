ALTON - J.F Electric released a statement after the helicopter crash earlier today.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm a serious incident occurred earlier today involving one of our employees and a subcontractor. Tragically, the incident resulted in the passing of both the employee and subcontractor.

Out of respect for the family's privacy, we are not releasing any additional details at this time. Our thoughts are with their loved ones, colleagues, and all those affected by this loss. We are providing support to our employees, including on-site grief counseling, and remain focused on caring for our team during this difficult time.

J.F. Electric is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities as they conduct their review of the incident."

More like this: