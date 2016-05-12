Veterans must first obtain official certification from the Illinois Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs

SPRINGFIELD - Legislation initiated by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White adding members of the National Guard and Reserve, who were never called to active duty, to qualify for the veteran’s designation on driver’s licenses and ID cards was approved today by the Illinois House of Representatives. The measure now moves to the governor for consideration.

Senate Bill 2173 adds all National Guard and Reserve members to those U.S. military veterans that may get an updated driver’s license/ID card with the word “VETERAN” displayed under the signature on the front of the card. The previous law, which took effect July 1, 2015, omitted National Guard and Reserve personnel who honorably served in the Guard or Reserves, but whose units were not called to active duty during their service.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am pleased to add all National Guard and Reservists to those veterans who wish to obtain the VETERAN designation on their driver’s license or ID card,” said White. “The veteran designation on the license or ID card is designed to further ensure veterans receive the services and benefits they deserve. I had the honor of serving as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division and as a member of the Illinois National Guard and Army Reserve.”

White noted last year’s law allows veterans who have received an Honorable or General under Honorable Conditions discharge to pursue the veteran’s designation on their driver’s license or ID card. The veteran’s designation will help ensure military veterans in Illinois receive services and benefits, including healthcare, education and employment assistance.

The process is simple. First, veterans must obtain official certification from the Illinois Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA). They can do so by visiting one of the IDVA offices throughout the state and providing a copy of their DD-214 or Certification of Military Service (NA Form 13038). For more information, veterans may contact the IDVA at 1-800-437-9824 or visit www.illinois.gov/veterans. Secondly, after the necessary certification is obtained from an IDVA office, the veteran may apply for a new, renewal or updated driver’s license or ID card at any Secretary of State Driver Services facility.

The designation will be no additional cost for first-time driver’s license applicants and driver’s license renewals. If veterans choose to add the designation before their renewal date, they may obtain an updated driver’s license for $5 and an updated ID card for $10. Veterans over the age of 65 can obtain an updated state ID card at no cost.

The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Pamela Althoff (R-McHenry) and state Rep. Jack Franks (D-Woodstock), passed the Illinois Senate April 12.

More like this: