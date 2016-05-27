Jesse White urges motorists to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday weekend safely Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Message to Motorists—Don’t Drive Impaired Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White reminded motorists to drive safely and not drive impaired during the Memorial Day weekend. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! “Although we’ve seen a decline in the number of traffic fatalities in Illinois over the Memorial Day weekend, one death is one too many,” White said. “Let’s keep the roads safe by not drinking and driving.” According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA), drunken driving crashes continue to represent roughly one-third of fatalities, resulting in 9,967 deaths in 2014. In 2015, 23 percent of the fatalities – three out of 13 deaths - were alcohol related during the Memorial Day holiday weekend in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). In 2014, 25 percent of the fatalities, three out of 12 deaths – were alcohol related during the holiday weekend, according to IDOT. According to the NHTSA, the rate of alcohol impairment among drivers involved in fatal crashes is four times higher at night than during the day. A DUI conviction can cost a driver more than $16,500 in legal fees, court costs and insurance, according to the Secretary of State’s 2015 Illinois DUI Fact Book. White suggests that those participating in celebrations involving alcohol take public transportation, a cab or designate a sober driver. White also reminds drivers to use safety belts. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending