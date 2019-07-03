SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White reminds motorists who are celebrating the country’s independence to drive safely by not driving impaired or distracted this Fourth of July.

“Drunk and drugged driving results in death and injury on our roadways every year,” White said. “Let’s keep the roads safe by making sure our drivers are sober and also refrain from texting while driving.”

In 2018, two out of four traffic fatalities were alcohol-related during the Fourth of July holiday in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

In 2017, three out of 14 traffic fatalities were alcohol-related during the Fourth of July holiday in Illinois, according to IDOT.

According to the National Highway Transportation Administration, the rate of alcohol impairment among drivers involved in fatal crashes is 3.5 times higher at night than during the day.

White suggests that those drinking during celebrations take public transportation, a cab, a ridesharing service or designate a sober driver. White also reminds everyone to use safety belts and to avoid driving while distracted, with a special emphasis on not texting while driving.

