Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White will be honored with the Distinguished Member of the Regiment by the 187th Infantry Division and the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army this evening, May 17. The ceremony will take place at The Bruce Conference Center in Hopkinsville, KY near Fort Campbell.

White is being recognized for his contribution to society as an elected official, an educator, the founder and coach of the Jesse White Tumbling Team and for his charitable efforts. White served as a paratrooper in the highly regarded 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell, and again as a member of the Illinois National Guard and Reserve.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I have the greatest respect for those who serve our country in uniform and the commitment they have made,” said White. “I am humbled to be selected for this meaningful honor.”

White noted his experiences at Fort Campbell remain integral to him to this day. Serving in the U.S. Army taught him the importance of teamwork, respect, commitment to duty and helping others in need.

“I believe when you are successful in life, you should do everything you can to give back and make a positive difference to society. This remains my goal in life.”

More like this: