60 people from 21 countries to be sworn-in as citizens

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White today held the state’s eighth annual U.S. Constitution and Citizenship Day Celebration. The event also commemorated the 229th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution, which took place on September 17, 1787. U.S. District Court Judge Joan B. Gottschall swore in 60 people from various countries including Belize, Brazil, Burma, People’s Republic of China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ghana, India, Iraq, Jordan, Mexico, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Republic of Serbia, South Korea, Sweden, Ukraine and United Kingdom.

“Today’s celebration is an opportunity for us to commemorate the signing of the document that laid the foundation for our great nation,” White said. “In witnessing people from other nations taking the oath of citizenship, we can reflect on what it means to be an American.”

The event, held at Richard J. Daley Plaza, included a Naturalization Ceremony, a parade of flags and patriotic musical selections. U.S. District Court Judge Joan B. Gottschall presided over the Naturalization Ceremony. Over the past eight years, more than 630 people from various countries have been sworn-in as citizens at these ceremonies.

Cheryl Scott, meteorologist from ABC 7 Chicago, served as emcee for the event. The VanderCook College of Music performed under the leadership of Director Dr. Charles T. Menghini. Officials from the U.S. District Court and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, as well as Bugles Across America, the Training Support Center Great Lakes Honor Guard and students from Harold Washington College participated in the ceremony.

