HIGHLAND – EvUCC (Evangelical United Church of Christ) in Highland, is set to host a deeply moving evening of music and reflection as singer-songwriter Jess Ray brings her acclaimed Matin Tour to town. The concert will take place on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, offering a unique blend of quiet songs, hymns, and heartfelt storytelling.

The Matin Tour is inspired by Jess Ray’s Matin project, a four-part set of songs recorded at sunrise, capturing the stillness and sacredness of the early morning hours. Known for her honest lyrics and warm, folk-infused sound, Jess invites audiences into a space of peace, creativity, and connection.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Venue: Evangelical United Church of Christ (EvUCC), Highland, IL

Evangelical United Church of Christ (EvUCC), Highland, IL Early Entry Ticket Holders Doors Open: 5:45 PM

5:45 PM Early Entry Ticket Holder Q&A Hang with Jess: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM General Admission Doors: 6:30 PM

6:30 PM Concert Begins: 7:00 PM

Whether you're a longtime fan or new to her music, this concert promises a night of inspiration and community. Come as you are and experience a performance that feels both deeply personal and beautifully communal.

Article continues after sponsor message

For ticket information: Matin Tour | HIGHLAND, IL - Universe

About EVUCC

Evangelical United Church of Christ is a Christian community called to share God’s love with all people through the good news of Jesus Christ! Located at 2520 Poplar St, Highland, IL 62249, EVUCC offers worship services, community programs, and opportunities for spiritual growth. Their mission is to create a welcoming and inclusive space where everyone can experience God’s grace and find support in their faith journey. You can reach them at (618) 654-7459. For more information, visit their website: EVUCC Highland. If you’d like to connect with them further, you can find them on Facebook. Feel free to explore their services, events, and community activities!

More like this: