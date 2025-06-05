Jess Ray Brings Soulful "Matin Tour" To Highland On July 9, 2025
HIGHLAND – EvUCC (Evangelical United Church of Christ) in Highland, is set to host a deeply moving evening of music and reflection as singer-songwriter Jess Ray brings her acclaimed Matin Tour to town. The concert will take place on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, offering a unique blend of quiet songs, hymns, and heartfelt storytelling.
The Matin Tour is inspired by Jess Ray’s Matin project, a four-part set of songs recorded at sunrise, capturing the stillness and sacredness of the early morning hours. Known for her honest lyrics and warm, folk-infused sound, Jess invites audiences into a space of peace, creativity, and connection.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Event Details:
- Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
- Venue: Evangelical United Church of Christ (EvUCC), Highland, IL
- Early Entry Ticket Holders Doors Open: 5:45 PM
- Early Entry Ticket Holder Q&A Hang with Jess: 6:00 PM
- General Admission Doors: 6:30 PM
- Concert Begins: 7:00 PM
Whether you're a longtime fan or new to her music, this concert promises a night of inspiration and community. Come as you are and experience a performance that feels both deeply personal and beautifully communal.
For ticket information: Matin Tour | HIGHLAND, IL - Universe
About EVUCC
Evangelical United Church of Christ is a Christian community called to share God’s love with all people through the good news of Jesus Christ! Located at 2520 Poplar St, Highland, IL 62249, EVUCC offers worship services, community programs, and opportunities for spiritual growth. Their mission is to create a welcoming and inclusive space where everyone can experience God’s grace and find support in their faith journey. You can reach them at (618) 654-7459. For more information, visit their website: EVUCC Highland. If you’d like to connect with them further, you can find them on Facebook. Feel free to explore their services, events, and community activities!
More like this: