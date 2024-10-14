JERSEYVILLE — The second annual pickleball tournament held at Lions Park in Jerseyville successfully drew a sold-out crowd, benefiting the Treehouse Wildlife Center. The event took place over the weekend, featuring 32 participants organized into 16 teams.

Arielle Niemeyer, one of the tournament coordinators, highlighted the growth of the event, which began as a casual gathering last year. The pickleball tournament is extremely popular, explained Niemeyer.

"We started out just doing it for fun last year and sold it out," Niemeyer said. "This year, we decided to donate to Treehouse."

Winners at the Jerseyville Pickleball Tourney were as follows:



1st place: Dennis Knight and Mike Gourley.



2nd place: Ashton Tewell and Diane Jackson.



3rd place: Norma Klingsick and Jim Golenor.

Costume Contest winner: Ann Slaughter.

She said next year organizers plan to try to work in additional players with its popularity and with funds from the event.

The Treehouse Wildlife Center, known for its efforts in rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife in the region, was honored to receive support from the tournament.

Niemeyer, who has a young son, expressed her appreciation for the center's educational outreach. "They do great work trying to spread awareness about their place," she noted.

The tournament has become a staple for local pickleball enthusiasts. Niemeyer mentioned that she and her sister regularly participate in various tournaments, emphasizing the sport's accessibility.

"It is just a sport everybody can play," she said.

The city of Jerseyville has invested in the local pickleball infrastructure, with new courts installed two years ago. Niemeyer praised the city's efforts, stating, "They did an awesome job."

The combination of community support and quality facilities contributed to the tournament's success, reinforcing the growing popularity of pickleball in the area.

