WINONA, Minn. - Olivia Beauchamp of Jerseyville, received a bachelor of arts degree from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota in May. She is the daughter of Brett & Melissa Beauchamp.

Saint Mary's University prepares its graduates to lead and serve with both cutting-edge skills and strong Lasallian Catholic values. Saint Mary's undergraduate, residential, liberal arts college is located in Winona, Minn. Convenient graduate, bachelor's completion, and certificate programs are offered at the university's Twin Cities, Winona, and Rochester campuses, other regional locations, and online.

About Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota awakens, nurtures, and empowers learners to ethical lives of service and leadership. At Saint Mary's, students find in every classroom — whether in person or online — a relationship-driven, person-centered education. Through intense inquiry, students discover the truths in the world and the character within. Founded in 1912 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Saint Mary's University of Minnesota enrolls 5,600 students at its residential undergraduate college in Winona and its Schools of Graduate and Professional Programs, based in Minneapolis but extending worldwide. Saint Mary's offers respected and affordable programs in a variety of areas leading to bachelor's, bachelor's completion, master's, certificate, specialist, and doctoral degrees. Learn more at smumn.edu.

