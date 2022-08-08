Amy Morris of Jerseyville.

HARDIN - At 11:11 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road, near Hagen Road, Brussels, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

[ALSO: 280 Pounds Of Cannabis Discovered in Home Search In Godfrey, Man Charged In Case]

Article continues after sponsor message

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Amy R. Morris, 36, of Jerseyville, was arrested on the following charges:

  • Aggravated DUI - Alcohol (While Transporting a Child Under Age of 16)
  • Speeding
  • Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

Morris was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 