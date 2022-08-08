Jerseyville Woman Faces Various Charges After Traffic Stop In Calhoun County
HARDIN - At 11:11 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road, near Hagen Road, Brussels, Calhoun County, Illinois.
Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Amy R. Morris, 36, of Jerseyville, was arrested on the following charges:
- Aggravated DUI - Alcohol (While Transporting a Child Under Age of 16)
- Speeding
- Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Morris was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail.
All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.