Tamitha M. SuttlesHARDIN - Tamitha M. Suttles, 33, of Jerseyville, is in custody for a pair of charges - residential burglary and theft over $500.

On July 16, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested Suttles.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The investigation began on May 3, 2022, when the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary and theft complaint in the 300 block of West Main Street, Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Over the course of several months, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office developed suspect information and attempted to locate the suspect(s) involved.

Article continues after sponsor message

On July 15, 2022, Suttles was arrested on an active Calhoun County warrant for Failure to Appear on a charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Suttles was lodged in the Jersey County Jail.

On July 16, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Suttles and arrested her on the aforesaid new charges.

The incident remains under investigation and further arrests are pending.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Sheriff, Coroner, Confirm Tragic Death Of 67-Year-Old Man In Accident At Calhoun Quarry
Mar 6, 2025
New Details Emerge In Collinsville Child Porn Case
Mar 22, 2025
Charges Filed After False Sexual Assault Allegation in Hardin
Nov 20, 2024
Calhoun County Man Arrested for Multiple Charges
Dec 2, 2024
Calhoun County Traffic Stop Results in Drug-Related Arrest
Nov 25, 2024

 