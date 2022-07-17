HARDIN - Tamitha M. Suttles, 33, of Jerseyville, is in custody for a pair of charges - residential burglary and theft over $500.

On July 16, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested Suttles.

The investigation began on May 3, 2022, when the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary and theft complaint in the 300 block of West Main Street, Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Over the course of several months, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office developed suspect information and attempted to locate the suspect(s) involved.

On July 15, 2022, Suttles was arrested on an active Calhoun County warrant for Failure to Appear on a charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Suttles was lodged in the Jersey County Jail.

On July 16, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Suttles and arrested her on the aforesaid new charges.

The incident remains under investigation and further arrests are pending.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

