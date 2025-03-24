JERSEYVILLE – A Jerseyville woman accused of transporting over 300 grams of methamphetamine across state lines faces a major felony charge.

Dawn M. Wells, also known as Dawn M. Phillips or Dawn M. Day, 45, of Jerseyville, was charged on March 19, 2025 with a Class X felony count of methamphetamine trafficking.

Wells allegedly attempted to bring approximately 329.8 grams of methamphetamine from the state of Missouri into the state of Illinois on March 17, 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

A petition filed to deny Wells’ pretrial release notes she has an “extensive criminal history dating back to at least 2007. At the time of this incident, she was on probation for charges of theft and criminal damage to property, both also filed in Jersey County.

Wells had been previously arrested for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in Jersey County, which was plead down to a possession charge. She had also been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine in a criminal case from Kentucky, but that charge was plead down to possession of methamphetamine.

The state’s petition to keep Wells detained was denied, and a Release Order was filed granting her pretrial release from custody with additional conditions.

According to the conditions of her release, she is not to leave Jersey County without court permission and will be subject to home confinement “except for purposes of work, court, medical treatment, substance abuse evaluation,” and any other such treatments.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: