JERSEYVILLE – A woman from Jerseyville faces a felony after allegedly gambling with funds from an elderly victim’s debit card.

Melody A. Blasa, 69, of Jerseyville, was charged on July 29, 2025 with financial exploitation of an elderly person or a person with a disability, a Class 3 felony.

Blasa allegedly obtained the victim’s debit card by means of deception and used over $300 from it “at Medford Food Mart for gambling purposes,” according to charging documents.

Blasa reportedly stood in a position of trust and confidence with the victim, who was 60 years of age or older at the time of the incident.

Blasa was ordered released from custody pending trial, and was issued a summons to appear at the Jersey County Courthouse on Aug. 19, 2025.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

