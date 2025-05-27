JERSEYVILLE – A woman from Jerseyville faces a felony charge after stabbing someone with a pair of scissors while on pretrial release from custody.

Christina M. Carraway (also known as Christina M. McAdams), 36, of Jerseyville, was charged on May 19, 2025 with one count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.

On May 16, 2025, Carraway allegedly stabbed the victim “multiple times with a pair of scissors,” according to court documents.

A petition to deny Carraway’s pretrial release notes that at the time of this incident, she was out on pretrial release from a prior case of forgery filed earlier this year. The petition also states Carraway attacked the victim inside their shared residence.

Carraway was arrested by the Jerseyville Police Department and currently remains in custody at the Jersey County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

