JERSEYVILLE – Beginning Monday, October 6, Illinois American Water’s Jerseyville District water system will undergo its annual water main and fire hydrant flushing program that supports continued delivery of high-quality water and fire protection to homes and businesses.

Throughout October, fire hydrants and water mains in Jerseyville will be flushed. Through the discharge of water from fire hydrants, water flow rates are increased to remove mineral deposits that may accumulate in the water main over time. While the majority of mineral deposits are removed from the hydrant discharge, it is not uncommon for customers to experience a temporary discoloration of water within their residence or dwelling.

The removal of these deposits is critical in maintaining water quality. “Flushing is a very important maintenance program for the water system in Jerseyville,” said Brendan St. Peters, Senior Supervisor of Operations, Illinois American Water. “Our local employees have been making preparations for the maintenance flushing program for several weeks.” He added that employee and public safety are critically important. When a hydrant is being flushed by Illinois American Water employees, the public is asked to watch from a distance and stay away from the area of the hydrant and the flow of water.

When fire hydrant flushing occurs, customers should consider the following:

• If possible, avoid using tap water while flushing is taking place on your street or in your neighborhood. Use of water during the flushing event may result in discolored water entering the plumbing of the residence or dwelling.

• If you encounter discolored water during hydrant flushing, run water from the cold water tap only until discoloration subsides. Do not use hot water until discoloration is no longer present when flushing from the cold water tap. This may require flushing of cold water from multiple taps.

• Do not do laundry during, or shortly after, the hydrant flushing event. Discolored water may stain fabrics.

• If, after flushing from the cold water tap(s), water pressure appears lower than normal, clean the faucet aerator. Mineral deposits clean the faucet aerator. Mineral deposits may obstruct flow through the aerator (screen), resulting in lower pressure.

• If water discoloration or pressure problems persist, contact Illinois American Water at 800-422-2782.

• For additional concerns, regarding potential water quality issues, customers can contact the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency at 217-782-1020 or the Illinois Emergency Management Agency at 800-782-7860.

