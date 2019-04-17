JERSEYVILLE - The Walmart in Jerseyville is celebrating its Grand Re-Opening on Friday, April 19, 2019. The store is celebrating its recent remodel and the introduction of free online grocery pickup. Customers can shop Walmart’s huge selection of groceries online and pick up their order when it’s convenient for them.

To take advantage of the new grocery pick up, customers can visit Walmart.com/grocery or download the app and enter their zip code. Customers can then browse the Walmart Grocery assortment online, which carry the same prices as local Walmart stores. During checkout, customers choose a designated store to visit and select a timeslot to pick up their order. There is a $30 minimum purchase for all Walmart Grocery orders and pickup is always free. Once customers arrive at their pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces for online pickup customers and a designated number to call in order to alert an associate in the store. That associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car. Store associates are not allowed to take tips for pick-ups, but a ‘thank you’ is always welcome. Also, filling out the customer survey about your pick-up experience is a great way to pass on your feedback.

To celebrate, Walmart will be having a Family Carnival April 19, 2019, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on the South end of the parking lot. There will be plenty for families to do, including a petting zoo, face painting, Easter Eggs & the Easter Bunny, a coloring contest, and the Survival Flight Helicopter. Got FAITH will be serving snacks and doing thumb-wrestling. The Jerseyville Police Department and the Jersey County Sherriff’s Department will also be in attendance.

Assistant Store Manager Heather Jolly said, “This is going to be a great day for our community. Walmart is excited to re-open our newly designed store and our online grocery pick-up, and we wanted to share this celebration with our customers.” She continued, “I have been a life-long resident of Jersey County, and I love it that we can celebrate with our friends and neighbors in this way.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Jersey County Business Association (JCBA) is also organizing a ribbon cutting Ceremony at 8 a.m. at the store, to be held in the south doors. JCBA Chair Stephanie Ash said, “Walmart is one the of the largest employers in Jerseyville and provide Jersey County and beyond with everything from groceries and entertainment to sporting goods and crafts. We are excited for their newly remodeled store and services.”

Walmart has been open in Jerseyville since 1979. Their first location was in the Jerseyville Mall at 943 S. State Street. They moved to their existing location at the southern edge of Jerseyville in 1996 to expand their store’s offerings. Remarkably, there are several employees who have been working at Jerseyville Walmart since the beginning. Julie Steinacher is one of those employees. She began working at the first location in 1979 when she was 17 years old and right out of high school.

Julie said, “I came here to work while I went to college, and ended up staying. I started in the men’s and boys clothing department and once I finished school, I was able to use my skills to be promoted and continue working at Walmart.” She continued, “The flexibility of working at Walmart has enabled me to continue to further my education and raise two sons.” When asked what her favorite part of her job was, Julie said it was, of course, the people. “My co-workers are the best. We have fantastic potlucks around here and I’ve learned a lot of great recipes. It’s a nice place to work.”

The Jerseyville Walmart is located at 1316 South State Street in Jerseyville.

The JCBA is the Chamber of Commerce for Jersey County and have been since 1955. They are a coalition of approximately 250 area businesses, not-for-profit organizations and individuals who pool their talents and resources to improve the local economic environment.

More like this: