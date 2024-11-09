JERSEYVILLE - This year's Veterans Day events will be hosted by the Jerseyville VFW Post 4528. The Veterans Day parade will start at 10 a.m. Nov. 11, 2024.

The parade will line up beside Wells Norris Tire on West Prairie Street and South State Street. It will proceed to the Jersey County Courthouse and the ceremony will be at the War Memorial.

The Jerseyville American Legion 492 Color Guard will do the firing and taps. Also the Jerseyville Marine Corps League Robert Windle detachment 1031 and VFW 4528 will present colors. The Jersey Community High School band will also perform. Please bring lawn chairs if needed.

The American Legion 492 will have its annual Veterans Day Dinner and will begin serving at 11:30 a.m. If it rains, the parade will be cancelled and the ceremony will be moved to the big pavilion at the American Legion 492.

