JERSEYVILLE – Jerseyville City Council members tackled several items of city business at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

First on the agenda was a request to rezone a property in the 300 block of June Street. DanceWorks Owner Adam Krueger requested the zoning classification be changed from R-2 “One-Family Dwelling District” to B-3 “Business District” for use as a dance studio and recreation facility.

However, Mayor Kevin Stork announced the item had been tabled after another owner of the property asked to rescind the request and reconsider the rezoning at an undetermined future date.

In other business, the City Council approved a resolution to request the closure of State Highway 67 from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to facilitate this year’s Memorial Day Parade.

The 2025 installment of the long-running annual parade is set for 9 a.m. on Monday, May 26. Both the parade and ceremony are sponsored by the Marine Corps League-Robert Wendle Detachment #1031.

Council members also approved a $2,500 tourism grant application submitted by the Jersey County Historical Society. The organization sought the grant funds to cover costs for the next annual Apple Festival, coming later this fall on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The council also approved a lease agreement with AT&T for a new cell tower to be built at 200 S. Washington St. City Attorney Bill Strang said this would be a lease-option purchase wherein AT&T would make an upfront payment of $1,000, after which they would have two years to execute the lease and build the cell tower. While the agreement could be extended by up to 85 years, Strang noted AT&T’s payment to the city would increase by 2% for each monthly renewal period.

Also approved was a proclamation from Mayor Stork designating May as Motorcycle Awareness Month.

“It is especially meaningful that citizens of our city and state be aware of motorcycles on roadways, and recognize the importance of motorcycle safety,” Mayor Stork proclaimed. “During the month of May, all roadway users should unite in the safe sharing of roadways within the City of Jerseyville and throughout the great State of Illinois.”

Another proclamation from the mayor was approved naming May 4-10, 2025 as Professional Municipal Clerks’ Week, highlighting the important and historical role Municipal Clerks have served throughout the city and state. Mary Kirbach was also unanimously reappointed to the city’s Police Pension Board.

In related news, the City Council also approved a budget of over $535,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds to cover roadway repairs, but tabled a construction agreement for the latest phase of Hollow Avenue improvements. More details on those items and more Jerseyville City Council coverage is available on Riverbender.com.

