JERSEYVILLE – Tuesday marked a significant change in leadership for the Jerseyville Police Department as the City Council accepted Chief Brad Blackorby’s retirement before newly appointed Police Chief Daniel Green was officially sworn in.

Blackorby Retires After Decades With Department

As a born-and-raised Jerseyville resident and Jersey Community High School (JCHS) graduate with a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice Administration, Blackorby’s Jerseyville roots led him to set and achieve a series of personal goals in service of his hometown; first by becoming a Jerseyville Police officer in 1995, then by becoming Police Chief in 2004.

With several community members in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Kevin Stork read aloud from Blackorby’s retirement letter, in which he thanked his fellow officers and the Jerseyville community for their support.

“After more than 30 years of dedicated service to the City of Jerseyville, including the past 21 years as Chief of Police, I am formally announcing my retirement,” Blackorby wrote in his letter. “This decision comes with deep reflection and sincere gratitude.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community, to protect its citizens, and to lead the exceptional men and women of the Jerseyville Police Department. I am proud of the work we’ve done together … working alongside such dedicated and selfless professionals has been one of the greatest privileges of my life.”

Blackorby's tenure as Police Chief spanned the administrations of five different Jerseyville mayors. He thanked each of them for their “unique leadership style and unwavering support for public safety,” as well as former police chiefs Tom Woelfel and Bill Bridges for setting an example for Blackorby to follow during his own time as chief. He also thanked his family, including his wife Amber and their children, for their patience and support throughout his law enforcement career.

“Jerseyville is more than a city where I’ve worked – it is where I’ve built a life and raised a family,” Blackorby’s letter continued. “As I step away from the badge, I do so with a full heart and a deep sense of gratitude. Jerseyville PD will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Mayor Kevin Stork thanked Blackorby for his help ensuring a smooth transition between police chiefs. Council members then unanimously accepted Blackorby’s retirement letter.

Daniel Green Takes Oath Of Office

Also on Tuesday, City Clerk Denise Hayes administered the Oath of Office to Daniel Green to become the next Chief of the Jerseyville Police Department.

Green is a Jerseyville native and JPD veteran of 18 years who most recently served as a sergeant within the department. Green was unanimously selected from a pool of six internal candidates to be the city’s next Police Chief due to his exemplary record in community policing, K-9 policing, and leadership as a sergeant.

Before the meeting concluded, Green announced he had “some important radio traffic we need to take care of.” He then pulled out a police radio and proceeded to call in the “final 10-42” or “End of Watch” to officially cap off Chief Blackorby’s last tour of duty.

“After over 30 years of dedicated service, Chief Blackorby has completed his final tour of duty and is now 10-42,” the dispatcher announced over the radio. “Your leadership, courage, and unwavering commitment to this department and our community will never be forgotten.

“You’ve lead from the front, stood by your officers, and lead with integrity, honor, and heart. Chief, we thank you for your sacrifice, your mentorship, and your years of selfless service. Your watch has ended, but your legacy will continue on in every badge you helped shape. Enjoy your retirement, Chief – we’ve got it from here.”

After more than two decades of Blackorby serving as Police Chief, Green’s appointment marks a new era of leadership under a familiar face for the department and Jerseyville residents alike.

