WICHITA, KAN.- More than 1,950 students completed a total of 2,122 degrees and certificates at Wichita State University in spring 2025.

Jerseyville's Jessi L Ruyle received a Bachelor of Science, Dental Hygiene-Completion.

The breakdown of degrees and certificates granted includes:

Undergraduate: 1,430 degrees and certificates for 1,340 undergraduate students

Graduate: 692 degrees and certificates for 611 graduate students

About Wichita State University

Wichita State University is Kansas' only urban public research university, enrolling more than 23,000 students between its main campus and WSU Tech, including students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven.

