JERSEYVILLE – The St. Francis/Holy Ghost junior high golf team headed north to Lincoln to take part in the IESA Sectional tournament at Lincoln Elks Golf Course.

Led by Adam Robinson’s 2-over par 73, the team finished in first place with a team score of 348.

Robinson, who earned back-to-back sectional medalists, was supported by Kaden Medford (87), Trey Medford (92), and Levi Geisler (96).

The team will move on to the IESA state tournament on Friday, September 13th at Metamora Fields Golf Club.

