METAMORA - The Jerseyville St. Francis/Holy Ghost boys golf team won their sectional a week ago, booking them a place in the IESA state finals.

They would finish fourth at Metamora Fields Golf Course with a team score of 358.

Counted scores came from Adam Robinson (74), Kaden Medford (86), Trey Medford (96), and Levi Geisler (106). Robinson earned a top-10 medal with the effort.

The team is coached by Phil Robinson and Ryan Geisler.

Geisler called it "a huge accomplishment," especially for being just the program's third year running.

He also stated that he expects big things from this group when they get to the high school level, where he coaches at Marquette Catholic.

Barrington Prairie Middle, a suburb of Chicago, won the state title shooting 316.

