JERSEYVILLE – The wait is nearly over as a highly anticipated splash pad nears its opening day in Jerseyville’s Wittman Park.

The Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday afternoon that the Wittman Park Splash Pad will officially open on Monday, July 7, 2025. The new kid-friendly water installation will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission to the splash pad is free, and concessions will be available for purchase with cash only. While there will be no lifeguard on duty, the department said there will be a front desk with management staff available for customer service needs.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Parks Department is allowing the public to bring their own chairs for the pool deck area amid delayed deliveries of the site’s final pool chairs. However, visitors are asked to keep their chairs off the “Splash Zone,” which is the soft, tiled area colored in multiple shades of blue directly surrounding the water features.

If the splash pad reaches its bather capacity of 200 patrons, admission to the site will have to be paused until visitors leave or until the following day. The department also has plans in the works for “Pad Parties,” which will be available to rent starting next year with more details to come in the near future.

As previously reported on Riverbender.com, the splash pad itself was built in the shape of Jersey County – and, as the Parks Department pointed out, is even facing the right direction geographically. Centering on an agricultural theme, some of the site’s most prominent water features take the shape of a tractor, cow, crops, and more.

“Please keep in mind, especially over these next couple weeks, this is new to everyone on our staff,” the department stated. “We ask you to please be kind to the staff as we work through the growing pains. We will be making changes as needed to help everything run smoothly to ensure everyone has a great time.”

More like this: