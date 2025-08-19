JERSEYVILLE – The Splash Pad at Jerseyville’s Wittman Park is staying open past its “regular season” with extended hours into September and a new front desk phone number.

Mayor Kevin Stork announced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that the Splash Pad officially has a phone number. An attendant at the front desk of the bathhouse can now be reached at 618-946-8928.

Article continues after sponsor message

Stork said the front desk manager will regularly update the greeting message as needed with information on ongoing events, inclement weather, and other announcements.

While the Splash Pad’s “regular season” ended on Aug. 16, 2025, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department recently announced the facility will remain open for an “extended season” with extended weekend hours.

The Splash Pad will now be open from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Fridays of Aug. 22, Aug. 29, Sept. 5, and Sept. 12, 2025. Visitors can also enjoy the splash pad from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Saturdays and Sundays of Aug. 23-24, Aug. 30-31, Sept. 6-7, and Sept. 13.

For more information and updates, visit the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department’s official Facebook page.

More like this: