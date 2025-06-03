JERSEYVILLE – A sex offender from Jerseyville faces a felony after failing to register with authorities.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Nathan Walker Jr., 25, of Jerseyville, was charged on May 28, 2025 with a violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act, a Class 3 felony.

Article continues after sponsor message

On April 27, 2025, Walker allegedly failed to register with the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department within three days after establishing a residence in Jersey County, as legally required under the Child Sex Offender Registration Act.

Jersey County court records indicate Walker has been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Alton Police Charge Sex Offenders With Registration Failure
Jun 15, 2025
Alton Man Charged With Sexual Abuse, Attempted Sexual Assault Of 14-Year-Old
4 days ago
Collinsville Authorities Seek Austin Cates Over Registration Violation
Jun 27, 2025
White Hall Sex Offender Charged With Registration Failure
Apr 22, 2025
Alton Sex Offender Charged After Failing To Register
May 18, 2025

 