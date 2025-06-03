Listen to the story

JERSEYVILLE – A sex offender from Jerseyville faces a felony after failing to register with authorities.

Nathan Walker Jr., 25, of Jerseyville, was charged on May 28, 2025 with a violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act, a Class 3 felony.

On April 27, 2025, Walker allegedly failed to register with the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department within three days after establishing a residence in Jersey County, as legally required under the Child Sex Offender Registration Act.

Jersey County court records indicate Walker has been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

