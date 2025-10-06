JERSEYVILLE – Jerseyville officials are asking local parents to complete a quick survey about the safety of their children’s routes to school.

The city is seeking input from parents in the Jerseyville school area; their responses will help guide future Safe Routes to School planning. With this data, city officials will apply for state grant funds to improve the safety of students’ most commonly used walking and biking routes to and from school.

“The City will use this information to apply for state funding to improve and make safer routes to school for our community,” the city announced last week. “We would greatly appreciate your time in completing the survey.”

The survey can be found at this link, and takes an estimated five to ten minutes to complete. Each family is asked to only complete one survey per family.

