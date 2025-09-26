JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community School District Superintendent Brad Tuttle addressed a law enforcement situation that occurred near the old Walmart in Jerseyville and commented on how the district has responded on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.

Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns told Riverbender.com that a man carrying an apparent rifle was spotted in the area near the old Walmart on Friday morning and the school district officials immediately responded with a "secure-in-place order for schools directly in Jerseyville, including Jersey High School, East Elementary and West Elementary. Sheriff Manns provided photos of the individual to Riverbender.com.

Tuttle explained that the district implemented a secure-in-place protocol as a precaution after being notified of a situation in the community.

“At no time have the students or staff been in danger,” he added.

Tuttle said the secure-in-place order will be in place until dismissal, and the normal dismissal operation will occur unless something else changes in regard to the situation.

“Parents who prefer to pick up their children are welcome,” Tuttle noted.

The superintendent expressed gratitude for the cooperation of law enforcement, parents and the community in this situation.

