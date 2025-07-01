Jerseyville Resident Charged with Meth Possession and Driving Offenses
BRUSSELS — A Jerseyville man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near the Brussels Ferry in Calhoun County.
At approximately 3:06 a.m. on April 17, 2025, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office stopped Darin L. Day, 44, for an unspecified reason. After an investigation, Day was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine (less than five grams), driving while suspended, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Day was arrested without incident and later released with a Notice to Appear at the Calhoun County Courthouse. Authorities have not provided further details regarding the circumstances leading to the stop.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
