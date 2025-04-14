JERSEYVILLE - Students of a quilting class offered by Joan and Meredith Dougherty with the Jersey County Arts Council successfully learned the fundamentals of creating large block quilts and T-shirt quilts.

The class took place at the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville, each Monday night throughout March 2025. The program, designed to introduce participants to the art of quilting, attracted a diverse group of students eager to develop their sewing skills.

"The class has been a great opportunity for community members to come together and learn a new craft," said Joan Dougherty.