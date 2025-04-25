Jerseyville Public Library Ribbon-Cutting

JERSEYVILLE – Friday afternoon marked a longtime dream come true for the Jerseyville Public Library.

The library’s first expansion since 1987 officially opened with a ribbon-cutting and Grand Opening ceremony at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 25, 2025, kicking off an entire weekend’s worth of festivities as the community checks out their newly expanded library.

“We all stood here 300 days ago … to break ground to erect this beautiful structure we see here today,” JPL Director Judy Pruitt said at the event. “After the relentless hard work and hands-on involvement of literally hundreds of folks from our community, we stand here today to celebrate the completion of this new space.”

Pruitt thanked Superintendent Caleb Goode and his team with construction firm SMWilson for their professionalism – not only ensuring the expansion was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, but also keeping the library open and operational while it was partially a construction zone.

“Thank you for continuing to show up,” Pruitt said to library patrons. “Our door count steadily increased during the entire construction process, affirming over and over again every day the importance of this library to this community.”

Pruitt also thanked the countless dedicated volunteers who helped build shelves, move thousands of books by hand, and much more. She also thanked the library’s donors and patrons for their support and patience, former director Anita Driver for her help and guidance, as well as the Friends of the Jerseyville Public Library for their fundraising efforts and the library’s Board of Trustees for their unwavering support for the expansion project.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Today marks a new chapter in our community’s story,” said Mayor Kevin Stork, who also installed equipment in the library’s new Kids’ Discovery Zone. “This expansion isn’t just about adding square footage – it was about opening doors to imagination and discovery.

“With more space for books, technology, and programs, we’re creating a hub [for] every resident, young and old, to learn, to grow, and to dream. Our library has always been a cornerstone of Jerseyville, and now it stands stronger and more vibrant than ever … We’ve built more than a building, we’ve built a future.”

Driver, who initiated the expansion process 15 years ago as the library’s former director, said the JPL has even more plans for the future as they raise funds for a digital library sign. She also told the story of two “JPL kids” who grew up going to the library and now, as grown adults, have been instrumental in making this project a reality: Goode (who Mayor Stork said “lived up to his last name”), and Library Board President Josh Hileman.

In addition to his fellow board members, Hileman also thanked everyone involved in the expansion project, noting the flexibility of library staff during construction.

“If you haven’t been to the Jerseyville Public Library lately, you haven’t been to the Jerseyville Public Library,” Hileman said. “Whether you were here last year, last month, or even last week, you are sure to see something new today.”

Several community members gathered at the event to witness the ribbon-cutting and get their first look at the newly renovated space. Hileman’s two daughters, Jovee and Islee, did the honors of cutting the ribbon.

Once the ribbon was cut, the crowd eagerly piled between the new towering pillars framing the front entrance, stepping into the totally transformed entryway of their local library.

With live music, kid-friendly activities and more planned for Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26, see this story on Riverbender.com for an overview of all the Grand Opening festivities planned at the Jerseyville Public Library.

More like this: