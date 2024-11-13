JERSEYVILLE - A proposed adult education and workforce training facility near the Susnig Center in Jerseyville led City Council members to amend the City Code on Tuesday.

City Attorney William Strang said the Illinois Valley Economic Development Corporation (IVEDC) has been hosting its Head Start program in the Susnig Center. While they aim to keep the program there, IVEDC wants to expand into a new building for its adult education and workforce training programs.

Strang added the new building would be located on June Street near the Susnig Center on a property totaling six to eight acres.

Article continues after sponsor message

“They’re interested in buying land and building a building, and we did not have any classification that would cover adult education and training,” Strang said.

The item on Tuesday’s City Council agenda called for an amendment to the City Code section on zoning classifications for Business Districts. Council members voted unanimously to add “a new B-3 Business District permitted use for adult education, training, and work centers or facilities.”

Strang noted that any potential building permits and/or plans would have to be reviewed and approved through the proper city channels, including Building & Zoning and the City Council.



The Susnig Center, which has undergone an extensive renovation over the past year, will welcome community members next month to a Grand Re-Opening ceremony. More details about those event plans are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

More like this: