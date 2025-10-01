



JERSEYVILLE – Officers from the Jerseyville Police Department were honored on Tuesday night for their quick thinking and selfless actions which helped save the life of a local individual.

Sergeant John Lawson and Officer Travis Liles were presented with the “Lifesaving Award” at the Jerseyville City Council meeting on Sept. 30, 2025. Officer Abigail Klunk also received the award at an earlier date.

Brad Blackorby presented the awards as one of his final duties as Police Chief, shortly before his retirement letter was approved and Daniel Green was sworn in as Jerseyville’s new Chief of Police.

“The Lifesaving Award [is presented] to law enforcement officers who perform a life-saving act under extraordinary circumstances,” Blackorby said. “This award recognizes quick thinking, decisive action, and ability to remain calm under pressure in the face of imminent danger to human life. To be eligible, the officer’s actions must result in the saving or significant preservation of human life.”

Lawson, Liles, and Klunk responded to a critical emergency call involving an individual who had been stung several times by hornets, which Blackorby said triggered “a life-threatening medical condition.” Upon arriving at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive and began administering CPR and other life-saving measures “without hesitation.”

“Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the officers made a rapid decision to transport the victim to the hospital themselves,” Blackorby said. “While one officer drove the patrol vehicle, the other remained with the victim, continuing life-saving efforts while en route to the emergency room.

“Their swift and selfless actions under pressure directly resulted in the victim receiving critical care in time, ultimately saving the person’s life.”

Blackorby added that according to medical professionals and community/family members, the outcome of the situation likely would have been much different if not for the officers’ decisive actions, which ultimately led to a life being saved.

Mayor Kevin Stork said the officers’ actions were no surprise given the department’s track record of doing “amazing things.”

“I’d like to say I’m surprised by that story, but I’m really not – you guys do amazing things, I hear it all the time,” Stork said. “It took a moment’s decision to realize that ambulance wasn’t going to get there in time, and you guys did the right thing.”

