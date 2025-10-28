JERSEYVILLE – Officer Travis Liles with the Jerseyville Police Department was officially promoted to the rank of sergeant on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Liles’s promotion was made official at this week’s City Council meeting, where attendees and city officials alike showed their support for the new sergeant.

“If you were to ask anybody in the department who’s the hardest working and who’s the most respected, if he’s not number one on everybody’s list, he number two,” Police Chief Danny Green said. “He’s a great individual and we’re excited to have him as a sergeant.”

Liles’s career with the Jerseyville Police Department dates back 17 years to 2008. Green said Liles has earned multiple awards over the course of his career, including the Good Conduct Award, which is presented to officers who go consecutive years without any disciplinary action – an achievement Liles has earned each year since he started in 2008.

Late last month, Liles was one of three officers presented with the Lifesaving Award for his role in saving the life of a victim of several hornet stings who experienced a “life-threatening medical condition.” Rather than wait for an ambulance to arrive under the urgent circumstances, Liles and his fellow officers acted without hesitation to transport the victim to the hospital themselves in a patrol car. More details are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

Green said Liles also previously earned the Community Service Award for volunteering during After Prom, conducting a Women’s Safety Seminar, and his involvement in several children’s events in the community.

Shortly after Green’s comments, Liles’s wife, Valerie, pinned on his Jerseyville Police Sergeant badge for the first time to applause from meeting attendees.

