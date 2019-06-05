JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Police Department is highly involved in community activities and another example occurred Tuesday when officers participated in Leg 4 of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The Torch Run for this region started in Fairview Heights at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 3, and will conclude at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, in Marine, Illinois.

The Jerseyville Police Department has participated in this event for several years.

The Jerseyville Police issued this statement: "We love to get our local athletes involved in the run, also. Some of the athletes participate and others ride on a float (pick up).

"This year the run began at Jersey Community High School and concluded at Sinclair Food Mart. David Wittman was fantastic to work with. He donated hot dogs, chips, and drink that residents and shoppers could purchase for a donation. We began at 11 a.m. and finished at 1 p.m. During that time we raised $454."

The Jerseyville Police continued: "A huge “shout out” to Sinclair’s (David Wittman) and the Jerseyville Firemen, Chief Alan Gowin, fireman Paul Lewis and fireman Beau Blackorby for cooking the hot dogs and setting up the tables and tents."

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the single largest year-round fundraising movement benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. The Torch Run has two goals – to raise money and to gain awareness for the athletes who participate in Special Olympics Illinois. The Torch Run includes an annual intrastate relay fundraiser conducted by officers representing every branch of law enforcement across the state from local police officers to FBI agents.

Approximately 3,000 officers will carry the Flame of Hope nearly 1,500 miles, running through thousands of Illinois communities via 23 different legs (routes) to its final destination – the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games on June 7 in Normal. In addition, the Law Enforcement Torch Run hosts a variety of annual fundraising events including Polar Plunges, Dunkin’ Donuts Cop on Rooftop, Texas Roadhouse Benefit Lunch, World’s Largest Truck Convoy, and Plane Pull events. Since 1986, the Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised more than $51 million while increasing awareness of Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

