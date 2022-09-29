JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department is asking the public for help securing grant funding for Phase 2 of their Lions Club/Wittman Park improvement project, and has launched an online petition in support of the cause. With Phase 1 complete, Phase 2 could include the addition of a splash pad and bathhouse, open-air pavilion, sand volleyball courts, and more.

The department is applying for this funding from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). Tyler Hermens, director of the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department, said that the community showing their support behind this project can help secure this funding.

“Community support is a large piece of that grant application, and so we started a change.org petition hoping to reach more people because the deadline was fast approaching for this grant application,” Hermens said.

Community members can show their support for the project by signing the online petition on change.org. Hermens said the deadline for the department to submit its application is September 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Hermens said several improvements have been made so far in Phase 1, and that the overall project is planned in three phases.

“We are in the process of improving our Lion’s Club and Wittman Park facilities. A few years ago, we put out to the public a three-phase improvement plan,” Hermens said. “Phase 1 is in the final stages of completion - it included an outdoor fitness court, new pickleball courts, basketball courts, as well as some new sidewalks and landscaping.”

The full slate of possible additions in Phase 2 includes a splash pad, bathhouse with public restrooms, open-air pavilion, sand volleyball courts, outdoor Ping-Pong, and Horseshoes and bag playing areas.

To show your support or find out more about Phase 2 of the project, sign the change.org petition or visit the Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department Facebook page.

