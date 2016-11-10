JERSEYVILLE - Angela Sullivan, Director of Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD), was recently recertified as an Aquatic Facility Operator (AFO) by the National Certification Board (NCB) and National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

Article continues after sponsor message

To become AFO-certified, individuals must pass a nationally-administered examination, which tests knowledge in the following areas: mechanical concepts involved in the functioning of a swimming pool; familiarity with all systems, equipment and peripherals that are required to contain, circulate and filter, and heat and treat swimming pool water; ability to perform preventative maintenance and basic repairs; competence in all areas of water chemistry pertaining to pools; and, knowledge of risk management practices. The AFO examination is administered by NRPA, the Aquatic Facility Operator Certification Committee (AFOC) and the NCB. AFO Certifications are valid for a period of five years.

Ms. Sullivan has twelve years of aquatic experience ranging from lifeguard to facility manager within multiple aquatic facilities, including a total of eight years at JPRD’s Donor Pool II. This recertification will continue to benefit both the city and the citizens that utilize Donor Pool II, by providing knowledge and initializing preventative maintenance, increasing the standard level of daily operating procedures and requiring exceptional customer service. JPRD is already preparing for the 2017 summer at Donor Pool II!

For more information on JPRD facilities, programs and events, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us

More like this: