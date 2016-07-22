Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department seeking soccer referees for fall season
JERSEYVILLE - Fall soccer season is gearing up to start in September. Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is looking for both experienced and non-experienced soccer referees.
Games will be played from the beginning of September through the end of October on primarily Tuesday/Thursday nights and Saturday/Sunday mornings/afternoons. Compensations will be $15 per game with games lasting between 40-60 minutes.
To apply, applicants must be at least 15 years of age. All prospective referees will be required to attend the mandatory referee clinic on Thursday, August 18 at 6:30pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street.
Applications can be picked up at the Susnig Center or downloaded at http://jerseyville-il.us/human-resources/human-resources-department/ and returned on or before Friday, August 12, 2016.
For more information, please contact JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.
