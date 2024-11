JERSEYVILLE - Winter basketball season is just around the corner and Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is looking for both experienced and non-experienced basketball referees.

Games will be played from the beginning of November through the end of February on nights and weekends. Compensations will be $15-$20 per game with games lasting between 40-60 minutes.

To apply, applicants must be at least 15 years of age. All prospective referees will be required to attend the mandatory referee clinic on Wednesday, October 26 from 7-8:30pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street. Applications can be picked up at the Susnig Center or downloaded at http://jerseyville-il.us/human-resources/human-resources-department/ and returned on or before Friday, October 21, 2016.

For more information, please contact JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

