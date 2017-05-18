JERSEYVILLE - Watch your little one run the bases this summer with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD).

Itty Bitty T-Ball is a non-competitive skill development program, designed for children 3-4 years old, that consists of small group rotations through skill stations. Stations include hitting, base running, catching, grounders and throwing. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes and runs from Sunday, June 11 to July 23 on Diamond D at Dolan Park, located at the corner of June and Carpenter Street.

There will be no session held on July 2. In the event of rain, the session will be pulled inside the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street. On the six and final week, participants will be divided and scrimmage an entire game. There are still three times to choose from: 5pm, 6pm and 7pm. The success of this program is dependent upon volunteer station leaders, therefore parents/guardians will be asked to be volunteers each week.

Participants will need a glove, water bottle and non-marking soled sneakers. Program fee is $30 per child and includes a participation medal. The program is open to all city and non-city residents. Register soon because space is limited in each session and the deadline is Friday, June 2.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

