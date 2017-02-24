JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is now accepting applications for seasonal staff for the spring and summer. The department is looking to fill many important part-time positions, in several different areas with eager, energetic and hard-working individuals.

Baseball and softball season is gearing up to start in late-April. The department is looking for both experienced and non-experienced home plate and base umpires. Games will be played from late-April to mid-July. Non-certified home plate umpires will receive $20-$25 per game and base umpires will receive $15-$25 per game. Certified home plate umpires will receive $35 per game. To apply, applicants must be at least 15 years of age. All prospective non-certified umpires will be required to attend two mandatory umpire clinics, prior to being hired: first one on Sunday, April 2 at 1:00pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, and a second one that will be announced the day of the clinic.

Opening day at Donor Pool II is right around the corner. Therefore, JPRD needs to hire friendly, mature and reliable individuals to work as concession attendants, front desk attendants, lifeguards and maintenance aids. All positions will be required to provide exceptional patron service to every guest, maintain a clean and presentable environment every day and give 120% all summer long. Concession attendants are responsible for providing quality snacks to both park and pool guests. Position will require cash handling and good personal hygiene. Front desk attendants are responsible for greeting and providing an outstanding first impression to all pool guests. Position will require cash handling and phone skills. Position will also be required to take program registrations and rental reservations.Lifeguards are responsible for providing safe water and pool deck for all guests. Position will require awareness of surroundings and cleaning duties. Pool maintenance aids are responsible for keeping all areas of the pool clean and presentable on a daily basis, including bathhouses. Position will require use of a power washer, attention to detail and early morning hours.

JPRD’s parks will also need to be maintained during spring, summer and fall. The department will be hiring a park maintenance aid to keep the park grounds clean and presentable for guests. Position will require trash pick-up, janitorial duties and morning hours. Possible work hours may include weekday, weeknight and weekend hours.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age to apply and hourly wage is $8.25 per hour, unless otherwise noted. Possible work hours for positions may include weekday, weeknight and weekend hours, unless otherwise noted. All positions will be provided with a staff shirt and lifeguards will be provided a guard suit. All positions require a minimum certification in First Aid, CPR and AED or willingness to obtain by late-May. Additionally, concession attendants require a food handler certification (http://www.usfoodhandler.com) or willingness to obtain by late-May and lifeguards require lifeguard certification or willingness to obtain by late-May. Lifeguard courses are offered at Lewis & Clark Community College and more information can be given by contacting Kathy Conlee at 618.468.5760.



Applications can be picked up at Jerseyville City Hall, located at 115 E. Prairie St., or downloaded at http://jerseyville-il.us/human-resources/employment-applications/. Submit completed applications, specifying exactly what JPRD position you are interested in, on or before Friday, March 31, 2017. There are four ways to submit applications: email tocathieward@jerseyville-il.us, hand deliver or mail to 115 East Prairie Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052 and fax to 618.498.4122.

For more information about the positions or applying, please visit http://jerseyville-il.us/category/human-resources/employment-opportunities/, contact JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

