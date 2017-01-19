Haley Wittman, then 8, was a big seller at the Rummage Sale in 2015. Her trusty assistant and grandpa is Herb Hagen.

JERSEYVILLE - Do you have a lot of unwanted or unused items around the house? Start spring cleaning early this year and organize it for the huge indoor sale on Saturday, March 4 from 8am-1pm. Join Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) as a seller or bargain hunter as we hold this community rummage sale at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.

The first table is $25 and each additional table is $20. Sellers get an eight foot by two and a half foot table to display as many items that can fit on or under the table. Sellers are required to stay set-up and onsite the entire event, until 1pm. JPRD will place ads in the local papers, display signs, plus post on numerous social media sites prior to the event. Food, drinks, bake goods, commercial products, weapons, etc. are not permitted at the sale. JPRD reserves the right to refuse any item for sale that is inappropriate. Space is limited, so reserve a spot soon! 

Bargain hunters will not want to miss this sale! Admission will only be one dollar for all ages. Concessions items will be available for purchase through JPRD.

For more information or to learn how to register as a seller, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

