All bargain hunters searching for deals do not want to miss the Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) 4th Annual Rummage Sale on Saturday, March 4 from 8am-1pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052. Admission is $1 per individual; all ages. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Items for sale will include but not limited to: antiques, arrowheads, baskets, books, clothes, coins, crafts, furniture, glassware, household items, home décor, jewelry, puzzles, shoes, tools, toys, windows and more!

For more information about the sale or to be a vendor, please contact the JPRD at 618.498.2222 or via email atjerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

