ST. LOUIS — Jenna Eve Eschbach, PhD, of Saint Louis, was awarded her Doctor of Philosophy degree from Washington University in Saint Louis after successfully defending her research on April 2, 2025.

Eschbach, originally from Jerseyville, conducted her doctoral research in the Laboratory of Dr. Sebla Kutluay in the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Microbial Pathogenesis.

Eschbach's dissertation focused on the role of the cGAS-STING sensing pathway in HIV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 infections.

The Doctoral Hooding Ceremony took place on May 9, 2025, at Washington University, where Eschbach received her academic hood from her adviser, Dr. Sebla Kutluay, and the official PhD degree conferral from Dr. Steve Mennerick.

Washington University's Commencement Exercises followed on May 12, 2025, on Olympic Field, where Olympic medalist Simone Biles, one of the world's most known gymnasts of all time, delivered the commencement address to the Class of 2025 and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.

Rochelle Walensky, MD, a WashU alumna and former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, received an honorary Doctor of Science degree.

Article continues after sponsor message

Eschbach’s research has been published in notable scientific journals including mBio and Nature Communications, and she was the 2022 recipient of the National Institute of Health F31 Fellowship Award. Eschbach holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Truman State University, earned in 2017.

Eschbach is the daughter of James and Acinda Eschbach of Jerseyville.

Washington University in Saint Louis is recognized globally for its teaching, research, patient care, and service to society. The university enrolls more than 17,000 students and employs approximately 4,500 faculty members across nine schools. Its research enterprise addresses scientific, social, and economic challenges on local, national, and global levels. The institution has been associated with the work of 26 Nobel laureates and offers over 90 academic programs leading to bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees.

See Dr. Eschbach's scientific contributions by clicking here:

https://www.researchgate.net/scientific-contributions/Jenna-E-Eschbach-2168153772

More like this: