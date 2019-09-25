JERSEY - The Jerseyville community is mourning the loss of one of its most faithful and dedicated citizens - Herbert Coleman.

Funeral services were held this week for Coleman, an icon of Jerseyville, at Crawford Funeral Home. He was 90 years old.

Crawford Funeral Home posted: "You wouldn't think at the age of 90, your death would be unexpected, but in Mr. Coleman's case, things were different. He was a young, energetic, enthusiastic and always on the go type of guy, who just simply took his last breath without warning. We all would like to go in this fashion, and Mr. Coleman certainly deserved a painless, worry-free death.

Article continues after sponsor message

"He has lived right next door to East Elementary here in Jerseyville, during most of his adult life. During that time he has developed quite a bond with the administration, teachers, and students with his genuine smile, honest concern, and his laid back nature. Although he had no immediate family of his own, the amount of people that attended his visitation and funeral services showed just what an impact he had on our community."

Crawford Funeral Home continued:

"Today, as we drove him to his final resting place beside his parents at Oak Grove Cemetery, you can imagine the emotions that overcame us when we approached the grade school. This picture here alone speaks volumes as to the type of gentleman he was. As we drove the procession to the cemetery, students and teachers from the grade school lined the street in respect, as Mr. Coleman drove past them one last time. Words can not begin to describe the emotions as we passed.

"Thank you to the administration, teachers, and students at East Elementary for such an amazing display of class, but most importantly, THANK YOU, Mr. Herbert Coleman, for being the type of man that garnered such respect. We should all emulate his personality, as this world would be a much better place."

More like this: