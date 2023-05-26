JERSEYVILLE - The date, time, and route of the 2023 Memorial Day Parade in Jerseyville have officially been announced. This year’s parade will take place on Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

Parade participants will start lining up from 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. on West Prairie Street between Wells-Norris Tire & Auto and Domino's Pizza. The parade will then officially start at 9 a.m.

The parade will proceed north on State Street before turning east on Pearl Street. It will then head east on Spruce Street, traveling to Oak Grove Cemetery, where a Memorial Day ceremony will be held shortly after the parade.

Gregory Breden, superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Jersey County, said: “We highly recommend that you bring your lawn chairs.”

In case of rain, the parade will be canceled and the ceremony will be moved to the American Legion Post 492 under the big pavilion.

The host of this year’s Memorial Day Parade will be Veterans of Foreign Wars 4528.

