JERSEYVILLE – Mayor Kevin Stork on Tuesday gave a brief update on the City of Jerseyville’s ongoing storm recovery efforts, including upcoming curbside pickups, available cleanup kits, and more.

At the Aug. 5, 2025 City Council meeting, Stork announced the city is continuing its curbside pickups of storm-damaged debris on Wednesday, Aug. 6, and Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. He encouraged residents to contact City Hall at (618) 498-3312 to schedule a time for city crew members to pick up any debris in need of disposal.

Stork added there are still Salvation Army cleanup kits available for free at City Hall for anyone still in need of one. These cleanup kits include a five-gallon bucket, 32-ounce container of hard surface cleaner/degreaser, work and cleaning gloves, a mask, sponge, brush, trash bags, and more.

“We all realize the city faced an extraordinary storm event where we got 6 to 10 inches of rain in roughly three to four hours,” Stork said, adding city crews have been hard at work making various stormwater improvements to streets around town.

Both Stork and Fire Chief Keith Norman also encouraged residents to complete a self-reporting damage survey from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS).

While Norman acknowledged the barrier to receive state or federal assistance is extremely high, he still encouraged residents to fill out the survey as he meets with state officials to determine their options for funding assistance. Stork added that since the storm reached as far as Chicago, the state is still looking to compile statewide damage data and local residents’ responses could give them a more accurate idea of how heavily the Jersey County area was impacted.

“We will, as a city, continue to advance,” Stork said. “We have a long-range plan with a lot of storm improvements and we’ll continue to do that. I guarantee you with this event, we’ll probably have to re-evaluate some priorities in town, but we have a long list of storm drainage [projects] that we want to work on.”

The mayor also commended the Jerseyville Police, Public Works, and Street Departments for helping citizens in need and getting roads reopened as soon as possible, both during the storm and in the days following.

Norman also commended city-wide efforts to restore power and utilities, adding that to his knowledge, there were no injuries reported across Jersey County due to the storm. Norman said he is coordinating with local volunteer groups to get them in touch with any residents still in need of assistance cleaning out storm-damaged debris and materials from flooded basements.

More detailed information about the City of Jerseyville’s storm recovery measures are available on the city website and in this story on Riverbender.com.

