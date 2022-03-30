Clay Hansen, the lucky winner of the $500,000 Eldred Legion Queen of Hearts prize.

ELDRED - It was Clay Hansen’s lucky night Tuesday at the Eldred American Legion when he pocketed the top prize of $500,000 at the Queen Of Hearts Drawing.

Hansen was surrounded by well-wishers after he won the coveted prize and was extremely happy and probably a little bit stunned at what had just happened.

He didn’t have any immediate plans for the large prize, but “to pay off debt” and he did plan to return to his construction work on Wednesday morning.

The crowd was extensive for the event, more about the night itself in a related story.

Hansen said he had only purchased tickets for the Eldred Queen of Hearts drawing at the previous large event multiple years ago, but he was glad he returned this time around.

