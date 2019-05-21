EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office said today a Jerseyville man - Donald D. Davis - has a preliminary hearing set at 9 a.m. on May 24 for the offenses of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, two counts, and a count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Davis is 50 years old of the 500 block of Short Street in Jerseyville.

The predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is a Class X crime and requires a mandatory life sentence if convicted. Aggravated criminal abuse is a Class 2 crime.

The allegations allege Davis had sexual contact with a boy under the age of 13 years old and is charged with two offenses of that crime.

The bond for Davis was set at $500,000.

