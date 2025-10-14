JERSEYVILLE – A Jerseyville man accused of intentionally setting a local residence on fire and damaging its windows faces multiple charges in his latest felony case.

Franklin M. Heindricks, 37, of Jerseyville, was charged on Oct. 7, 2025 with a Class 1 felony count of residential arson and two counts of criminal damage to property, both Class 4 felonies.

Heindricks allegedly knowingly damaged a Jersey County residence by means of fire on Oct. 3, 2025. Charging documents state he “used a lighter and scrap of cardboard to light a fire under a scrap piece of siding on the exterior portion of [the victim’s] residence.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to over $500 in damage caused by the fire, Heindricks is also accused of causing over $500 worth of damage to an exterior window and storm door window on the same residence.

The state’s petition to deny his pretrial release from custody states Heindricks “has a significant criminal history dating back to at least 2005.” Heindricks has reportedly been sentenced multiple times to the Illinois Department of Corrections, and during this latest offense, was out on mandatory supervised release from a Madison County case of home invasion, for which he was sentenced in 2019.

Heindricks currently remains in custody at the Jersey County Jail pending a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 27, 2025.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: